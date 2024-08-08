Motorcyclist killed in crash with Freightliner in St. Croix County

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a Freightliner truck Tuesday afternoon in Kinnickinnic, according to a news release from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders were called to the crash around 3:44 p.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of STH 65 and CTH J.

Investigators believe 41-year-old Bill Lockhart was driving a motorcycle north on STH 65. He was following a GMC Sierra, which made a right-hand turn. As it began to turn, a Freightliner that had been stopped at a stop sign pulled into the intersection.

Authorities say Lockhart continued north and hit the side of the Freightliner. The Freightliner then hit the GMC Sierra.

Lockhart was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet, according to authorities.

The drivers of the Freightliner and the GMC Sierra were not injured.

This is the fourth traffic fatality in 2024 in the county.