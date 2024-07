A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Chanhassen.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol incident report, a 33-year-old Bloomington motorcyclist was driving west on Highway 5 when he hit the back of a Nissan Rogue.

While the report doesn’t explicitly say the motorcyclist died, the crash is listed as fatal and neither occupant of the Nissan Rogue listed as being injured.

More information is expected to be released Thursday night. Check back for updates.