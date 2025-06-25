Motorcyclist killed in Belle Plaine after moving into oncoming traffic

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office said a motorcyclist was killed Tuesday night after crashing into another vehicle.

According to the sheriff’s Office, a 62-year-old motorcyclist from Epping, North Dakota was heading south on County Road 7 when he crossed into the northbound lane and was struck by a Chevrolet Impala around 8:45 p.m.

The motorcyclist was killed as a result of the crash. The Sheriff’s Office said he had not been wearing a helmet at the time of the incident and alcohol may have been a factor.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the victim during this difficult time,” said Sheriff Luke Hennen.

The motorcyclist’s name hasn’t been released as of this publishing.

The Impala’s driver, identified as a 20-year-old from Cologne, received minor injuries and didn’t show signs of impairment. No one else was in the Impala.