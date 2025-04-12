Motorcyclist injured in crash with Crow Wing County deputy

An 18-year-old was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a Crow Wing County deputy on Thursday.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office said the crash between the deputy’s patrol vehicle — a 2020 Ford Explorer — and a motorcycle occurred at around 7:12 p.m.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the Ford Explorer was going south on County Road 45 and made a U-turn near Cook Road. The Suzuki motorcycle was also going south and T-boned the Ford Explorer while it was making the U-turn.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the deputy driving the Ford Explorer was not injured.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Minnesota State Patrol.