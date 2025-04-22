Motorcyclist hospitalized for severe head trauma following St. Paul vehicle crash

A motorcyclist is battling life-threatening injuries after being involved in a crash late Monday night in St. Paul.

The St. Paul Police Department said around 9:25 p.m., officers were called to 7th Street and Lafayette Road, where a vehicle and a motorcycle had collided.

Police say the motorcyclist received severe head trauma and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At this time, police haven’t determined how the crash occurred but said they’re continuing to investigate and that the other driver is cooperating with officers.