Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crashing into deer

A motorcyclist was injured Friday when he hit a deer in Morrison County.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred around 7:19 p.m. on Sage Road near 113rd Street southeast of Hillman.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 39-year-old Isanti man was driving north on Sage Road when he hit a deer with his motorcycle.

The sheriff’s office said the driver was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The motorcyclist was flown to a St. Cloud Hospital; the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office said the severity of the man’s injuries was unknown.