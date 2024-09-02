Motorcyclist dies in hospital after Morrion County crash

A motorcyclist died at the hospital after a crash in Morrison County on Sunday afternoon, according to Minnesota State Patrol.

An incident report states that the crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 10 and 215th Street in Darling Township around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Authorities say David Allen Searcy, 69, was driving a motorcycle eastbound on Highway 10 in the right lane. A 17-year-old was driving a Ford Bronco in the left lane.

According to authorities, Searcy merged into the right lane in front of the Ford, and the motorcycle’s rear tire hit the Ford’s bumper.

Searcy and his passenger, a 69-year-old woman, were both ejected from the motorcycle.

Searcy was brought to the hospital, where he died of his injuries, officials said. His passenger was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Ford rolled multiple times in the crash, but the driver was not injured.