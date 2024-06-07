Motorcyclist dies in early Friday morning crash

A motorcycle crash in Crystal has left one person dead.

Crystal Police are reporting a crash took the life of a motorcyclist early Friday morning.

In a press release sent by Crystal police, an officer saw a speeding motorcycle at 12:26 a.m. Friday on 42nd Avenue North near Winnetka Avenue and initiated a traffic stop.

According to police, the motorcyclist fled at a high rate of speed. Less than two minutes later, the officer lost sight of the driver and discontinued the pursuit, police say.

Soon after, officers received a 911 call about a single motorcycle crash near the intersection of 42nd Avenue North and West Broadway Avenue in Robbinsdale.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found a man suffering from serious injuries connected to the crash. While life-saving measures were attempted, officers said the man was determined to have died. Crystal Police said they were confident the motorcyclist was the same one who police had pursued earlier in the morning.

The motorcyclist’s identity is being withheld pending identification and notification of the family. The Robbinsdale Police Department is leading the investigation, and the Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with reconstructing the accident scene.