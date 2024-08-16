Motorcyclist dies in crash in Brooklyn Center

A man is dead after he crashed a motorcycle Thursday afternoon in Brooklyn Center, police say.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. near the Shingle Creek Crossing shopping center, according to the Brooklyn Center Police Department.

First responders found the victim unconscious and bleeding heavily. Despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.

The medical examiner will identify the deceased at a later time.