Motorcyclist dies days after crashing on ramp onto I-94 in Hudson

A motorcyclist who crashed Thursday afternoon while turning onto Interstate 94 in Hudson has died from his injuries, the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office said.

Anthony Tibbits, 56, of River Falls, Wisconsin, was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle north on State Highway 35 just before 1 p.m. when he crashed on the Interstate 94 onramp, the sheriff’s office said. He was not wearing a helmet.

Tibbits was taken to Regions Hospitals for his injuries but was pronounced dead on Sunday.

The sheriff’s office continues to investigate the crash.