Motorcyclist dies after rear-ending truck that was towing a fish house in Morrison County

A motorcyclist is dead after rear-ending a truck that was towing an Ice Castle fish house Sunday in Morrison County, the Minnesota State Patrol says.

An incident report states a 27-year-old Sauk Rapids man was headed east on Highway 10 on his motorcycle when he hit the fish house near 83rd Street in Bellevue Township at 10:39 p.m. on Sunday. The fish house was being towed by a Chevy Silverado, which had two people inside.

After hitting the fish house, the man was thrown from the motorcycle and hit a median pillar, authorities said. He suffered fatal injuries.

A woman driving a Chevy Cobalt then hit the motorcycle, which had come to rest on the road.

Authorities are expected to release more information Monday evening. Check back for updates.