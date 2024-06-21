Motorcyclist dead after crash in Steele County

One person is dead after a crash in Steele County on Thursday afternoon.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol incident report, a Saturn L300 and a Honda motorcycle were both going north on Highway 218 in Blooming Prairie around 11:54 a.m. when they collided.

The 57-year-old man from Austin driving the motorcycle died as a result of the crash but has not yet been identified.

Three people in the Saturn, a 21-year-old woman, a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl, were uninjured.