Motorcycle, vehicle crash on I-94 leaves 2 hurt

Two people are expected to be okay after a crash Tuesday night on I-94 in St. Paul.

Video from a traffic camera at Prior Avenue shows multiple first responders diverting traffic on the highway around 10 p.m.

The State Patrol says a motorcycle and a car collided on the eastbound side, causing the motorcyclist to be thrown from their bike, which then went over the concrete barrier and hit a westbound vehicle.

Authorities say the motorcyclist was taken to Regions Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, while the car’s driver was brought to Hennepin County Medical Center for minor injuries.

Eastbound lanes were closed off for about 45 minutes, while westbound lanes were down for about 20 minutes.