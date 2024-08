A Woodbury man has serious injuries after a motorcycle crash in Vadnais Heights Saturday night.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol incident report, a Harley Davidson was going north on I-35E around 4:43 p.m. at a high rate of speed. The rider lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into the left shoulder.

Officials say the rider, a 34-year-old man from Woodbury, has life-threatening injuries.