Motion to dismiss burglary tool possession charge against Sen. Mitchell denied, trial begins Monday

The judge presiding over the burglary trial of Minnesota state senator Nicole Mitchell has denied her motion to dismiss one of the two charges filed against her, less than a week before her jury trial is scheduled to begin.

Jury selection begins Monday for Mitchell, who is charged with one count of first-degree burglary and one count of possession of burglary or theft tools – both felonies. She has entered not guilty pleas for both charges.

Mitchell is accused of using a crowbar to break into her stepmother’s home in Detroit Lakes in April of 2024. As reported last month by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, she had filed a motion to have the burglary tool possession charge thrown out, but Judge Michael Fritz denied that request late Tuesday afternoon.

Mitchell, a DFL senator who represents Woodbury, says she was at the home to retrieve items belonging to her father, who had recently passed away.

Court is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Monday in Becker County.