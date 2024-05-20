Mother, toddler hospitalized after shooting in south Minneapolis

The shootings happened late Sunday night - not only were they minutes apart, but also just blocks apart on the city's south side.

Minneapolis police are trying to figure out what fueled a shooting Sunday night on the city’s south side that left a mother and 2-year-old boy wounded.

A family member of the victims told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the wounded toddler is a “sweet” child and remained hospitalized on Monday, along with his mother.

“That’s absolutely horrific, it’s outrageous,” Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said at the scene Sunday night. “The child was struck two times in the face. However, by the grace of God, the child is stable at this time.”

Police described the victims’ injuries as life-threatening.

According to police, a ShotSpotter device captured the sound of gunfire in an alley at East 29th Street and Cedar Avenue South just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday, where officers found evidence of the shooting.

The mother who was wounded drove her injured child to the hospital, according to police.

As of Monday morning, detectives are trying to figure out what led up to the shooting.

A police news release said detectives were looking into the sequence of events to determine if it was a “targeted shooting.” No arrests have been made.

“It was one shooter who approached on foot dressed in dark clothing while the mom and child were in the vehicle,” O’Hara said.

The sound of gunfire caught the attention of Hilda Mork.

“I heard three shots and a pause, and another shot,” Mork said. “I waited a little while before looking outside because I didn’t want there to be active shooting when I was looking out the window.”

Her heart is full of emotion after what played out as she waits to hear more about the mom and little boy who were hurt on her south Minneapolis block.

“It’s like, why? Why do these things happen?” Mork said.