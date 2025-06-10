Mother gets 150 days for infant’s death

A 25-year-old has been sentenced to 150 days for her infant’s death.

Grace Diane Handy was initially charged with manslaughter but pleaded guilty to child endangerment. She is eligible for work release and has credit for six days already served. Her felony conviction will be downgraded to a misdemeanor if she successfully completes her probation, which will be three years.

As previously reported, Minneapolis police responded to a home for a child in distress call in February 2024. There, they found a 5-month-old infant who wasn’t breathing. He was brought to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Handy had told police she put the baby on the couch on top of a pillow and then went to bed. When she went to check on him, the infant had rolled off the pillow into the corner of the couch.

Officers noted that Handy appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, court documents state. During a search of the apartment, officers also found fentanyl and multiple cans and bottles of alcohol.

Officers also found several safer options for the infant to be put to bed. According to court documents, the cause of death listed on the infant’s autopsy was “undetermined,” but it also states there were no injuries or diseases that would have caused his death.