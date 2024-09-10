Mother files wrongful death lawsuit against Scheels after son takes his life in store

A mother in Hennepin County has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Scheels for the death of her 19-year-old son in 2022.

According to court documents, Sarah Can Bogart is suing Scheels and the store’s employee William Ballantyne after the store provided a handgun to her son Jordan Markie, which he later used to take his own life after loading the weapon and shooting himself in the store.

The lawsuit argues that Scheels did not take the proper steps to ensure Markie was of age before giving him the handgun due to Minnesota’s 21-year-old permit age limit.

The incident occurred in the summer of 2022 when Markie entered a Scheels store in Eden Prairie, where, according to court documents, he began to walk into and out of the store gun department multiple times.

Reportedly, Markie tested if gun cabinets in the store were locked before asking an employee, Ballantyne, to see one of the handguns.

The gun was reportedly not secured with a trigger lock or plastic tie with an empty but functional magazine. Minnesota state law does not require retailers to keep firearms under trigger locks in their stores.

The lawsuit claims Markie was not asked to provide identification to prove he was of age to purchase the weapon when Ballantyne gave him the handgun.

After examining the weapon, Markie then ran to another part of the store, loaded it, and shot himself, ending his life.

The lawsuit argues Scheels should have known Markie was not of age and refused his request to see the firearm due to his prior behavior in the store.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to Scheels for comment and will update this article if a response is received.

Here is a list of suicide prevention and mental health resources:

If you believe someone is at risk of suicide, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services suggests you: