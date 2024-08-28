Mother faces manslaughter charge in 2-year-old child’s death

A mother is facing a manslaughter charge in connection to the death of her two-year-old girl.

According to the criminal complaint, Christin Lillian Vannett, 37, is charged with second-degree manslaughter and faces up to 10 years in prison.

On May 28, officers with the Minneapolis Police Department were called to a house where a two-year-old child was not breathing. Life-saving methods were attempted, but the child died.

It was later determined on Aug. 6 by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner that the child had 9.7 nanograms per milliliter of fentanyl in her system as well as 0.43 nanograms per milliliter of norfentanyl, Narcan and caffeine. Her death was listed as acute fentanyl toxicity.

The criminal complaint stated Minneapolis police found signs of drug use in the building on May 28, with capped needles on the ground, blue tie-off bands, saline solution and cotton balls.

The child’s mother, Vannett, told police during the initial incident that she had fallen asleep on the ground with her child on her chest, and when she awoke, found her daughter was unresponsive.

When police asked Vannett if it was possible the child had possibly consumed narcotics, she handed officers a plate with a white powder on it, which she said could have been fentanyl.

Police said they were able to confirm the powder as fentanyl and located multiple pills and needles at the residence.

In a later interview, Vannett told police she had taken pills, supposedly for a twisted ankle, but denied putting the fentanyl on the plate.

The criminal complaint said Vannett is not currently in custody for the manslaughter charge.