Most extensive rural health care system in the country merging with Wisconsin company

The largest rural health care system in the country is joining forces with a Marshfield, Wis.-based health system to focus on rural care in the Midwest.

Sanford Health, based out of Sioux Falls, and Marshfield Clinic Health System recently signed an affiliation agreement to combine assets. The move comes after the two health systems signed a letter of intent to combine in July.

“This significant milestone means we are one step closer to bringing together our nonprofit, community-focused health care organizations,” said Bill Gassen, president and CEO of Sanford Health. “We are excited to strengthen access to cutting-edge care and invest in new initiatives to serve the needs of patients throughout the rural Midwest, now and in the years ahead.”

The companies hope to serve over 425,000 members under the combined system.

“In Sanford Health we found a partner that closely aligns with our culture, mission, and values, and we look forward to continuing on this journey as the premier rural health system in the United States,” said Brian Hoerneman, M.D., interim CEO of Marshfield Clinic Health System. “Our shared commitment to excellence, quality and safety, and delivering an exceptional patient experience for the rural communities we serve makes this partnership a win for our patients and our dedicated teams that carry out our mission daily.”

The combination is expected to be finalized by the end of 2024.