Mosquitos could surge mid-summer

The Metropolitan Mosquito Control District (MMCD) is predicting a possible mid-summer surge of the pesky insect in Minnesota.

The MMCD is anticipating the return of a particular type of mosquito, known as the cattail, that has been mostly absent the last three years due to three years of drought conditions.

This species of mosquitoes hatches the previous fall, overwinters in the water as larvae, and emerges around the 4th of July, MMCD says. The three years of drought conditions impacted their habitat in marshes.

2025 is expected to again see high levels of the cattail mosquitoes, in part because of the year of rain causing them to bounce back. MMCD says if we see rainfall totals similar to 2024, the cattail mosquitos could not only return, but also come back in high amounts.

2020 was the last year that his type of mosquito had high populations, and the MMCD model is predicting similar levels to that year. This species is low in the spring, peaks and spikes in early July and then declines.

Right now, black flies are predicted to be average or below average for the start of the season in the spring. This is due to a drier winter, but heavy snow and rain in the spring months could change this.

Right now, the MMCD is anticipating beginning mosquito treatments by ground or helicopter in late April. This is based on their tracking of days above 40 degrees Fahrenheit to determine about when mosquitos start being active. They will post about their mosquito treatment, including helicopter schedules, on the MMDC website and social media.

Finally, the MMDC says that ticks are already out and active. They are predicted to be at a “normal” level this season, where you would expect to find them such as wooded areas and long grasses, especially in May and June.

The MMCD will provide weekly updates online about mosquitos, black flies and ticks throughout the season.