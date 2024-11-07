Morrison County officials continue to ask for information on 2016 cold case, $30K reward available

Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in solving a homicide case that’s over eight years old.

Terrence “Terry” Brisk was shot and killed with his own rifle on his parents’ property in Morrison County while deer hunting on Nov. 7, 2016.

Investigators say the suspect was in close proximity to Brisk at the time of the shooting and that Brisk and the suspect would have interacted prior to the homicide.

“Every piece of information can be crucial, no matter how minor it may seem. We continue our commitment to bring closure to Terry’s family and holding the person responsible accountable for his death,” Sheriff Shawn Larsen said.

Sheriff Larsen is asking anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s office or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-233-8477.

There is a $30,000 reward for any information on Brisk’s case that leads to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible.