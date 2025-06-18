Morrison County law enforcement investigating string of burglaries

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple burglaries from the past week in Hillman.

The break-ins involved homes, seasonal properties and outbuildings, according to a post on Facebook from the sheriff’s office.

Investigators are working to determine if the incidents are connected. In the meantime, residents are urged to stay alert, report suspicious activity, secure their property and consider using surveillance systems.

Further updates will be shared as the investigation continues.

If you have information, contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233.