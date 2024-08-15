Morrison County investigating deer poaching incident reportedly connected to damaged property

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of deer poaching and multiple pieces of property being damaged by gunfire.

The sheriff’s office said it first got complaints of the incident on Wednesday, with reports of street signs, mailboxes, electrical boxes and one deer that had all been shot. According to Sheriff Shawn Larsen, the poached deer and property damage incidents are believed to be related.

The locations of the damage ranged from the townships of Platte and Pulaski in the Harding area north of Pierz. Casings from a firearm were also located in multiple areas around these townships.

In addition to the property damage, county deputies, alongside a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Officer, found a dead deer with a 12-gauge shotgun wound.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect(s) appeared to have shot the deer from the roadway. It is unknown who is responsible or if multiple parties are involved. The only details law enforcement said they had about the suspected vehicle involved in the incident is an older truck that is loud.

The incident is believed to have happened during the early morning hours of Tuesday between 12:30 a.m. and 1:00 a.m. The property damage incident is believed to have happened at 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

Authorities ask that anyone with information about the incident to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at 320-632-9233.