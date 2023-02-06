Morrison County investigating after 56 animals rescued from ‘unhealthy environment’

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an animal care case after crews from the sheriff’s office, the Animal Humane Society and the Mayo Clinic rescued 56 animals from a home about 4 miles south of Motley last month.

After the investigation is complete, the Morrison County Attorney’s Office will determine whether to file charges.

While making a call for service at 34499 Highway 10, deputies had observed some animals in an “unhealthy environment.” A few weeks later on Jan. 24, the three agencies executed a search warrant at the home.

As previously reported, humane agents took 56 dogs, cats and “critters” from the home due to overcrowding and unsanitary conditions.

Animal Humane Society staff members are caring for the animals and preparing to rehome them.

In the meantime, AHS is accepting donations to support the animals’ vaccinations, surgeries and behavioral training.

No updates are expected until the case moves forward to the attorney’s office.