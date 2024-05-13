Morrison County crash leaves 1 dead

One man is dead after a crash in Morrison County on Sunday afternoon.

At around 1:21 p.m., the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 30th Street and 60th Avenue in Elmdale Township.

Authorities state that a 30-year-old woman was driving east on 30th Street in a Chevy Silverado and 55-year-old Terry Theis was going north on 60th Avenue in an ATV. The Chevy went through the stop sign at the intersection and hit the ATV, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials say that Theis died on scene, while the 30-year-old woman was uninjured.

The Minnesota State Patrol, Upsala Fire Department, Upsala First Response Team, Life Link III and Mayo Clinic Ambulance also responded to the incident.