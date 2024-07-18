Morrison County crash kills Cushing man

A 69-year-old man is dead following a crash in Morrison County on Wednesday afternoon.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report of a crash on 230th Street in Parker Township, about three miles west of Randall, at 3:07 p.m.

Bryan Wahl of Cushing was driving west on the street when he went off the road and hit a road approach. First responders to the crash tried life-saving measures on Wahl, but they didn’t work, and he died at the scene, a news release says.

The crash is under investigation.