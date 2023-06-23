Morning fire in Minneapolis leaves 8 displaced

Minneapolis officials say a fire in a two-and-a-half-story home on Friday morning has left eight people – including children – without a home.

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, crews arrived at the 3500 block of Clinton Avenue South shortly after 7 a.m. and saw heavy flames on the first floor and black smoke from the second floor.

Crews extinguished flames on the first floor and second floor, as well as the attic space.

The three adult residents who were home at the time made it out safely, officials say, however they were taken to an area hospital to be evaluated for smoke inhalation.

A firefighter was also evaluated for a strain at the scene.

Fire officials say the home is uninhabitable and will be boarded up, adding the Red Cross will be helping the residents.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.