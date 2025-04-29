Moriarty tells Hennepin County prosecutors to consider race, age when negotiating plea deals

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office adopted a new policy this week instructing prosecutors to weigh defendants’ race and age when negotiating plea deals.

A memo from Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said these characteristics are part of “consider[ing] the person charged as a whole person.”

“Racial disparities harm our community, lead to distrust, and have a negative impact on community safety,” the memo states. “Prosecutors should be identifying and addressing racial disparities at decision points, as appropriate.”

The memo goes on to say that age should be considered in particular for younger defendants who may not have reached full brain development.

In a statement, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said the policy position aims to “address the longstanding, well-recognized racial disparities that exist in the Minnesota justice system.”

“We would neglect our duty of pursuing fair and just outcomes if we pretended these didn’t exist, whether due to unconscious bias or some other reason,” Moriarty said.

Read the full policy memo below: