More than 150 storm drains vandalized in St. Paul, police ask residents to be vigilant

The city of St. Paul is asking residents to keep a close eye on their street’s storm drains after they have been repeatedly tampered with throughout the past month.

According to the city, more than 150 catch basins have had their grates removed and then dropped into the storm drain. The city said this leaves the basin exposed, which poses a safety hazard for pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles in the neighborhoods.

Vandalism was first reported to the city in early June and has only increased since then, the city said, spreading to neighborhoods including West Side, Frogtown, Summit Hill, Downtown and the East Side.

“This malicious behavior is unacceptable and extremely dangerous to everyone, including drivers, walkers, and bikers,” said Saint Public Works Director Sean Kershaw. “We’re asking for the public’s help to keep a watchful eye on their neighborhoods and report any issues or suspicious behaviors to the police and also immediately report any open storm sewers to Public Works.”

Each grate, according to the city, weighs 150 pounds, and removing it without proper equipment can injure someone, in addition to being illegal.

Anyone who sees a vandalized or damaged sewer grate is asked to contact Public Works Sewer Maintenance at 651-266-9850. However, if you see someone actively removing a drain grate, you’re asked to call 911.

If you find any missing or damaged storm drains in your neighborhood, city officials are asking neighbors to check any private video footage you may have to see if there are images of people removing the grates. If so, you’re asked to send that footage to police.