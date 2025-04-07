More I-94 construction: Lane closures in Wright County begin Tuesday, work starts next week

I-94 construction pains aren’t over yet: the second year of roadwork on I-94 between Albertville and Monticello begins Tuesday, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).

The three-year project began in 2024. As part of this year’s work, MnDOT will expand I-94W to three lanes between Wright County Road 37 and west of Highway 25.

Beginning Tuesday, drivers can expect periodic, single-lane closures in both directions in preparation for construction to begin next week. The lane closures will mainly happen overnight.

From April 14 through early/mid-November, two lanes will remain open each way on the freeway’s east side as work is done on the west side.

Construction is expected to be completed in the fall of 2026. Click here for more information about the project.

This particular project is the latest one to begin on I-94.

As reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS last week, over the weekend, a section temporarily closed in Minneapolis as crews began bridge maintenance work. While the section reopened Monday morning, traffic is down to two lanes in each direction between 11th Avenue South and Franklin Avenue SE. Those lane closures will be in effect through the summer and into the fall.

An interactive map showing current traffic conditions can be found below.