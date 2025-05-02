Mora woman charged with 16 counts of animal torture after 9 dead dogs were found on her property

The owner of a dog training and boarding facility is facing 16 charges of animal torture after authorities found the bodies of nine dogs on her property.

Moriah Shaleen Krondak, 30, the owner of “Done Right Dogs’ in Mora is facing almost 26 years in prison if found guilty of the 10 felony and six misdemeanor charges for reportedly mistreating animals in her care.

According to charging documents in Kanabec County court, an investigation into Done Right Dogs began in March, when a deceased dog was taken to the University of Minnesota for a necropsy.

A dog, Yanko, and another had been left in the care of Krondak on Feb. 28 while their owners were on vacation.

When the owners returned and planned to pick up the dogs on March 10, Krondak reportedly made excuses for the owners not to pick up the dogs.

It wasn’t until the owners called to say they were coming over to pick up their dogs on March 12 that Krondak allegedly told them Yanko had died.

The necropsy showed Yanko had lost 27 pounds during its stay at Done Right Dogs and a veterinarian told authorities that no natural causes of death were detected.

The next day, the Kanabec County Sheriff’s Office visited the Done Right Dogs, which operated out of Krondak’s home.

Sheriff’s deputies said during their March 13 visit that all the animals they found appeared to be in good condition, but they planned an unannounced follow-up visit for April 8.

However, a day before their planned visit, the sheriff’s office received a call from an animal rescue asking to do a welfare check on a dog that had been at Krondak’s for training.

When the sheriff’s office arrived at the facility, Krondak reportedly seemed dazed or under the influence, and when deputies asked to see the dog from the animal rescue, she reportedly became very nervous and concerned.

Deputies were then taken to a garage where they found the bodies of four dogs who had died, and discovered five more in a basement bedroom.

According to the sheriff’s office, many were badly decayed, and it was determined that lack of nutrition, food and/or water was the most likely cause of death.

The sheriff’s office said they found nine living canines at Done Right Dogs.

Four dogs, which Krondak claimed were hers, appeared to be in good condition, but the five others were in a much worse state.

Two other dogs reportedly owned by Krondak were found to be underfed, while three other dogs who had been entrusted to her care were found in kennels without access to food or water and were covered in urine and feces.

Krondak later tested positive for methamphetamine at the hospital she was taken to after being placed on a mental health hold.

Court documents state that concerns were raised that Krondak did not appear remorseful for what had happened to the animals in her care, but attempts to get a statement from her were unsuccessful.

Her first court appearance is scheduled for May 8.