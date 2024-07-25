Moose Lake man suffers life-threatening injuries in crash

A man from Moose Lake has life-threatening injuries after being involved in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Pine County.

According to a crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol, a 38-year-old man from Moose Lake was driving a Chevrolet Silverado south on Interstate 35 near Laketown Road in Windemere Township.

Authorities said that at around 5:19 a.m., he went off the roadway and rolled, with the vehicle coming to rest on its roof.

The crash report states the man, the sole occupant of the vehicle, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to North Memorial Health for treatment.

Minnesota State Patrol said the man was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.