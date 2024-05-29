Moorhead police seeking help locating endangered missing woman

Moorhead police are requesting the public’s help in finding a missing woman, whom they say is endangered.

Melissa Lohnes, 45, was last seen in south Moorhead around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities say she might be headed to Sisseton, S.D., located about 90 miles south of Moorhead along the Minnesota border, with an unknown acquaintance.

Lohnes is 5-foot-6 and weighs around 175 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt and gray pants.

If you have information on Lohnes’ whereabouts, you can contact the Red River Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660.