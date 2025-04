Moorhead police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old.

Dade Badar was reported missing on March 14 and hasn’t been seen since.

He is 5’10” and weighs 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Dade was last known to be wearing a black jacket, gray shirt and black jeans.

If you have seen Dade or have information on his whereabouts, call Morhead police at 701-451-7660.