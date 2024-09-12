Moorhead police searching for vulnerable adult last seen on Wednesday

Authorities are asking for assistance in locating a missing vulnerable adult who was last seen leaving her house in Moorhead on Wednesday.

Mkeilah Saurer, 19, was last at 5:45 p.m. walking out of her home on the 200 block of Ninth Street South in Moorhead.

She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt with dark sweatpants and zebra print Crocs.

Saurer is 6 feet, 2 inches tall with blonde hair and brown eyes. She also has a nose piercing, a dermal piercing beneath her eye and a star tattoo on her left ring finger.

Anyone with information on Saurer’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Moorhead Police Department at 701-451-7660.