Moorhead police searching for missing man with dementia

The Moorhead Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing man with dementia.

On Wednesday at around 7:15 p.m., Moorhead police responded to the 1400 block of Seventh Street South for a missing man, who officers identified as 60-year-old Kevin Linn Johnson.

No one has been able to contact Johnson since he left an assisted living facility; he was last seen in the area of Eighth Street and 16th Avenue South.

He was last seen wearing white shoes, dark pants, a red and grey jacket, a blue baseball hat, and was using a walker. Authorities describe Johnson as 5’8″ and 140 pounds with dirty brown hair and a scruffy beard.

Police say Johnson has cognitive issues and dementia-like symptoms.

If you have any information about Johnson’s whereabouts, call the Red River Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660 and ask to speak to a Moorhead supervisor.