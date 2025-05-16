Moorhead police investigating 1-year-old’s death as suspicious

The Moorhead Police Department is investigating what caused a 20-month-old child to die Thursday night after the toddler was brought to the hospital.

Police said they were contacted late at 11:23 p.m. by the Cass County, North Dakota, Coroner’s Office for a suspicious death.

An unresponsive 20-month-old had been brought to Sanford Medical Center by their family. Despite life-saving measures, the child was declared dead.

Officers secured the house where the child had lived, in the 1100 block of 18 1/2 Street South, with assistance from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Police have not yet shared details on why the death is considered suspicious, and no one has been arrested at this time. An autopsy to determine how the child died will be conducted by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.