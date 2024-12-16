Moorhead police ask for help finding teenager missing for a month

Moorhead police are asking for help finding a missing, endangered 17-year-old girl.

Melissa Barrett went missing over a month ago, on Nov. 15. She was last seen in West Fargo, North Dakota.

Barrett is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last known to be wearing a blue shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information about Barrett’s whereabouts should contact the Moorhead police at 701-451-7660.