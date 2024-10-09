Moorhead man arrested after threatening to stab officers, burn trailer down

One person is behind bars following an incident in Moorhead after police say a man locked himself inside an abandoned trailer and threatened to not only injure officers who tried to help him, but also burn the trailer down.

According to the Moorhead Police Department, the ordeal started at 9 p.m. when they got a report of several people attempting to break into a vehicle on the 1800 block of 4th Avenue South.

When officers arrived, one of the people ran into Bennett Trailer Park, where a man reportedly hid in the bathroom of an abandoned trailer.

Police say they began to talk the man in an effort to come out, but then he reportedly threatened to start the trailer on fire and stab any officer who tried to stop him.

Moorhead police said talks continued for an hour, but the man refused to leave. He then began stabbing a screwdriver through the wall at officers who were in the next room, according to the department.

A number of methods were attempted to remove the man, including pepper balls, OC spray (pepper spray), and even a K9 Unit, but they were unable to remove the man.

Eventually, a canister of OC gas was used in the bathroom, causing the man to run out from the trailer and attempt to run from officers again.

However, police said the K9 unit, named Kash, prevented him from doing so, leading to his arrest.

The man was identified by police as 25-year-old Jeremy Person. He was arrested and is currently being held at the Clay County Correctional Facility for a number of outstanding felony warrants, as well as pending charges relating to Tuesday’s incident. Those include second-degree burglary, second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, fifth-degree arson and more.