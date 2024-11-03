Moorhead man arrested after ramming into police cars

A 19-year-old man is being held for criminal charges after reportedly ramming into two police cars.

The Moorhead Police Department said that at 1 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a domestic situation in the 3200 block of 9th Street South.

Officers were speaking with a 19-year-old man when he reportedly became argumentative and uncooperative with police.

The man, according to police, deliberately backed a vehicle into a police car and then drove away.

Another officer began pursuing the man when he reportedly rammed another police vehicle.

The man eventually returned to the initial area of the domestic situation and was taken into custody.

An officer who had been pursuing the man was given medical attention for pain after their vehicle was struck twice.

Police say two cars were damaged during the incident.