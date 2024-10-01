Monticello man charged after crashing into USPS carrier

A Monticello man is facing a criminal charge for reportedly driving while intoxicated, crashing into and hurting a United States Postal Service worker.

According to the criminal complaint from Wright County, the crash occurred on Saturday in the city of Otsego when 55-year-old Adam Tyrone Vincent Johnson drove a Toyota SUV into the driver’s side of a United States Postal Service (USPS) mail carrier.

The USPS driver was taken to the hospital for injuries. Johnson, who remained at the scene, was showing signs of impairment, according to police.

They said Johnson told them he was coming from the golf course, was tired, and may have fallen asleep while driving. He reportedly also told police that he had two to three alcoholic drinks while golfing.

A breath test later showed Johnson had an alcohol concentration of .147.

The driver of the USPS vehicle sustained a number of injuries, including a facial fracture, hip fracture, an injury to his knee and multiple cuts to his legs and face.

Johnson is facing one criminal charge of operating a vehicle while under the influence and causing substantial bodily harm. He faces up to three years in prison.