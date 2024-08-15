Money Minute: Zelle vs. Venmo

Zelle and Venmo are two apps that offer a cashless way to move your money around to friends and family.

But what payment app is the right one for you? The answer — it depends.

Dinner with friends and splitting the check, paying the babysitter, or paying a family member for a gift can all be done with either app without touching a physical dollar.

It’s easy, convenient and generally safe, according to Bell Bank President Erin Procko — but, she prefers Zelle.

“Zelle is quicker, safer and more convenient,” said Procko, who says Zelle is safer because funds are transferred from bank account to bank account.

Venmo is different because it acts like a digital wallet — your money sits in a Venmo app and isn’t in your bank. While lots of people use it, it does cause some concerns for Procko.

“A lot of times, people are leaving money in their Venmo app. That money is not insured,” said Procko.

These are called peer-to-peer payment systems. The important rule here is that these are mostly useful for money between friends and family, according to Consumer Reports.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau says you should not use these services to move money around with people you don’t know.

There are other apps out there, such as PayPal, that offer more options, such as international payments.