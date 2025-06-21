Money Minute: Ways to keep your house cool

Saturday is the official start of summer, and as the temperatures warm, so will the interior of your home.

There are some easy steps you can take to keep cool and save money on your air conditioning bill.

Start by checking the weather stripping around doors and windows. Any leaks could lead to warm air coming in.

According to Xcel Energy, a programmable thermostat could save up to 10% on cooling costs by changing the temperature in the house while you’re away.

Keeping the shades pulled will keep the sun from warming your home, and when you’re cooking, think about using the microwave instead of the oven.