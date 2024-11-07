Money Minute: Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is coming up, and there may be a way to save some money if you need to celebrate on the cheap.

Bruce McClary with the National Foundation for Credit Counseling suggests planning ahead.

He says to avoid booking flights on peak travel days around the holiday if you are able — you can also use reward points to help with travel costs.

McClary also has ideas for the meal itself.

“You can get radical — you can move Thanksgiving away from Thanksgiving,” he said, adding that his family celebrates two weeks early.

You can also ask each person to bring something for the meal or even scale back and have a smaller meal.