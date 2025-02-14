Money Minute: Tax return for a trip

Money Minute: Tax return for trip

Soon, you’ll be expecting a tax return.

If you’ve been saving your money, maybe you’ll want to use this year’s tax return for something special, like a vacation. So, how do you make sure that money sticks around?

Jay Whitcomb at Star Bank says, “You can have multiple savings accounts. There are different types of savings accounts.”

Set up an account aside from your regular checking and savings. Maybe even call it “The vacation fund.”

“Putting it in a savings account, earning that extra interest in that time makes a ton of sense,” Whitcomb said.

Whitcomb will tell you a couple thousand dollars, even in a high-yield savings account, won’t make you much money, but it does do this one important thing.

“Keep it secure, keep it out of your hands. Out of your day-to-day transactions,” Whitcomb added.