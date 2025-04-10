Money Minute: Tax deadline

There’s less than a week to file your taxes, and if you haven’t done anything to get started, this Money Minute is for you.

By midnight on April 15, you need to have dealt with your taxes.

“Make sure you file on time; that’s the most important thing,” said Shannon Doyle with Lutheran Financial Services. “Or apply for an extension… that’s done on the IRS website.”

If you need help, Lutheran Financial Services recommends a free service called Prepare and Prosper.

Even though they are booked right now, they do have a free do-it-yourself tax tool you can use if you made less than $84,000 last year.

There’s also an advocacy group that can help you as well called the Taxpayer Rights Advocate. It’s an independent office within the Department of Revenue, and they have a link to talk specifically about your situation.

This tool can help with hardship reviews, compromising reconsideration, payment plan reconsideration and independent reviews.

It’s most important, however, to let the IRS know you are planning on filing.