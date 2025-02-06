Money Minute - Super Bowl Food Deals

Sunday is the big game and since the Vikings aren’t in it, we might as well eat.

In this edition of Money Minute, here are a few deals to save you a little cash on your Super Bowl celebration.

Aldi has a super sale with game day treats at 25% off. Kowalski’s has a Saturday event to get you geared up with a big sample event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Walmart has a big basket of ball game treats for $8 per person for eight people, which includes wings, chips and Pepsi.

“No supermarket offers the same promotions on everything… and so we’re seeing a lot more promotions,” said Dr. Michael Swanson, the chief agricultural economist for Wells Fargo. “And the advantage today versus a few years ago is you can scan those prices on their website very quickly. And so if you have your menu, you might want to play one against the other.”

Or maybe you just want to order something.

Applebees will throw in 20 boneless wings with $40 online orders and Cracker Barrel has a game day takeout menu too, like 10 sliders for $32.99.

Papa Johns has an XL New York-style pizza for just $12 on Feb. 9 and Chipotle is giving away free guacamole and queso blanco when you buy an entree on Feb. 10.