Money Minute: Stop writing checks

In this edition of Money Minute, Paul Folger covers why money experts are saying to stop writing checks.

“No more check writing. Checks are a huge source of fraud,” said Erin Procko, the president of Twin Cities Banking Bell Bank.

Procko makes no bones about it — checks are a bad choice nowadays because when you write one, “you are giving them all of your account information.”

A check has your name, address, bank name, personal checking account number and signature.

“Even though you are giving your check to someone you trust, it might be intercepted by a criminal,” Procko adds.

If it’s intercepted, it’s anyone’s guess what happens to all your personal information and that check can be altered so the crook can cash it. Procko says to use a credit or debit card as they offer more protection and if you lose it, “it’s very easy to shut off a debit card.”

The experts say writing checks should become a thing of the past and suggest asking your landlord or charity if they have an electronic or cash option instead.