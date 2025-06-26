Money Minute: Stock market changes

The year is halfway over, and the stock market has been one roller coaster of a ride.

“The market started really strong this year, then came the tariff tantrum, and the markets dropped,” said Pete Eckerline, a wealth manager.

The lowest was back in February, according to Reuters. This worried people, and those who decided to pull out of the markets may have moved too quickly.

Eckerline says markets are resilient, and they are nearly back to where they were — he says sometimes the best thing to do is just wait it out.

“But for most people, staying the course worked out, so remember it’s within 2 percent of where it started,” Eckerline said.

He adds that you should always talk to an expert when making big decisions when it comes to your retirement.